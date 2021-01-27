Columbia Basin Trust asks residents to test internet speeds

Several communities across the Basin region, including Moyie, are asked to take the test

Columbia Basin Trust is asking residents across the region to test their internet speeds so the Trust can better identify which areas aren’t meeting service expectations. (Columbia Basin Trust file)

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is asking residents across the region to test their internet speeds so the organization can better identify which areas aren’t meeting service expectations.

According to CBT, the speed tests provide specific data about the true state of connectivity in your area, while also determining eligibility for federal connectivity granting programs. CBT needs 20 per cent of residents to participate in order to verify mapping.

Residents in the following communities are encouraged to complete the internet speed test by January 31, 2021:

Golden, Kicking Horse, Upper Donald, Nicholson, Panorama, Wilmer, Slocan, New Denver, Silverton, Rosebery, Nakusp, Salmo, Ross Spur, Wynndel, Moyie and Valemount.

“We heard internet speeds in certain Basin communities may not be meeting expectations,” said CBT in a post. “We are collaborating with the Southeastern BC Regional Connectivity Committee to bring high-speed internet for residents and businesses in the Columbia Basin. We need people in these communities to take the test to determine eligibility for federal connectivity granting programs.”

The Trust has specific instructions that must be followed before and during the test to ensure it is done correctly. Visit their website at ourtrust.org/speedtest to find the link to the test, as well as the instructions.

They have also created a short video tutorial for anyone having troubles with the test.

