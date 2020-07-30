Hot air balloon makes an expected landing at the Mcintosh Centre in Kelowna, B.C. on July 30. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

A hot air balloon took many by surprise when it made an expected landing at MTS on Leckie Road in Kelowna on Thursday morning.

At around 8:15 a.m. on July 30 the hot air balloon could be seen floating above the dealerships on Enterprise Way, coming in close proximity to the buildings.

According to the RCMP, the abrupt landing was unscheduled but not due to an emergency.

“I think they were intending to come down at Spring Valley Middle School,” said an officer on scene.

”The wind kind of blew them down this way and so they weren’t in any distress but had to make a landing.”

Six occupants were aboard. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Just Posted

U.S. travellers heading to Alaska restricted to 3 B.C. crossings, including Kootenay port

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

It happened this week in 1913

July 26 – Aug. 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Temperatures soar, wildfire danger rating rises across Kootenays

East, West Kootenays expected to hit high 30s C as fire danger rating increases to high and extreme

Cranbrook RCMP warn of local rental scam

Cranbrook RCMP is warning the public about a rental scam that was… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

Weed Warrior: Purple Loosestrife is loose on the continent

Weed Warrior Frank A few years ago, three of us from the… Continue reading

The week’s worth of Hugs and Slugs

Slugs to those who are operating ATVs and dirt bikes on the… Continue reading

The Womb of Revolutionary Love

Yme Woensdregt I watched a powerful, heart–breaking, and hopeful speech recently. Valarie… Continue reading

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Most Read