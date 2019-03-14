College teams up for research project on avalanche safety

Students work with heli-skiing business to develop best practices for self-rescuing from tree wells

A joint research project between the College of the Rockies and a heli-skiing business has developed a best-practices guideline for safely extracating skiers caught in tree wells.

The College of the Rockies Mountain Adventure Skills Training program and CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures teamed up last year to research self-rescue techniques if a backcountry user is caught in a tree well.

“This research has resulted in best-practices guidelines for tree well incidents which will help to make the backcountry a safer place for all to enjoy,” said College of the Rockies MAST program coordinator, Brian Bell.

A tree well is an area of loose snow around the trunk of a tree that can cause serious injury or death if a skier or snowboarder falls into one. Tree wells can immobilize a backcountry user, who are largely unable to self-rescue, according to Canadian Ski Patrol statistics on tree well incidents.

Research was conducted in late 2017 and into 2018, which involved both classroom-based resesarch along with a four-day field exercise in Nakusp, where 22 mock rescues were simulated. Useful data was collected, such as surveying tree wells to determine depth, shape and orentiation around the tree trunk.

“This project required the perfect mix of skills from MAST students and focused on solving a real-world problem that is a concern for our students and for anyone who frequents the backcountry,” Bell said.

Rob Whelan, CMH Assistant Area Manager, CMH Kootenay says the partnership also helped develop safety instruction protocols for CMH staff and guests.

“The hard work and excellent preparation of the MAST students allowed us to collect a robust and unique dataset regarding tree well phenomena and to formalize a new tree well rescue technique that we can implement as part of our safety training,” said Whelan.

In the end, under Whelan’s direction, a ‘T’ Rescue system was identified, which demonstrated that the most effective rescue actions were a combination of digging, platform preparation, and pulling.

The final report was shared with the Canadian Avalanche Association at annual meetings in the Okanagan last year, as well as the Elk Valley snow avalanche workshop.

It was publsihed in the Avalanche Journal (vol. 118), while Bell also presented it during staff training for Retallack Catskiing.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

Just Posted

College teams up for research project on avalanche safety

Students work with heli-skiing business to develop best practices for self-rescuing from tree wells

Elko firefighter recognized for volunteerism

Dale Hark to receive volunteer of the year award at Legislature ceremony in April

Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Hornets will now turn their attention on to the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials

Track and field club is all on board

After the possibility of closing the East Kootenay Track and Field Club filled its board positions

COTR to conduct mock disaster exercise

Mass casualty simulation aimed at preparing nursing students to respond to disaster-type events

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Association of Legal Aid Lawyers voted for job action to limit or suspend legal aid starting April 1

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Taxpayers won’t be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells, regulator says

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Radio host Andreas Pittinger’s tropical persona hid depression and alcoholism

The Kootenay Co-op Radio host died last month

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Most Read