Attendees at College of the Rockies’ 2019 Health Promotion Fair were treated to valuable health information from Bachelor of Science in Nursing students. The 2020 Health Promotion Fair will take place on Thursday, February 6 from 12-4 p.m. at the Baker Street Professional Centre. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

College of the Rockies students holding health fair

Students will be able to provide information on a wide range of health care topics

First year nursing and kineseology students at the College of the Rockies are set to host an annual health fair next week at the Baker Sreet Professional Centre.

The event, which runs from 12-4 p.m. on Feb 6, will feature students on site to provide information on topics ranging from trusting your gut, cannabis education, distracted driving, fall prevention, infection prevetion, vaping, physical literacy and more.

The fair allows students an opportunity to reasearch a specific health topic and share the most up-to-date information in a public setting.

“Through their participation in this Fair, our students are given the opportunity to engage the public in a meaningful way and to hone their teaching and learning skills,” said Heather Hepworth, Dean, Health and Human Services. “The public shows wonderful support for our students through their attendance at this event each year, and they benefit by learning some new and valuable health information.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives lodge complaint over RCMP’s refusal to probe Trudeau’s island stays
Next story
Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Just Posted

Cranbrook Home Depot donates $12K to Street Angel

Cranbrook Home Depot and the Ktunaxa Nation have collaborated for another successful… Continue reading

City to apply for grant in order to purchase two sculptures

City council agreed to apply for grant funding for the Columbia Basin… Continue reading

College of the Rockies students holding health fair

Students will be able to provide information on a wide range of health care topics

Updated: Leak in WFP roof disrupts play during first day of Curling Championships

The first day of the BC Curling Championships sustained a disruption of… Continue reading

Team Tardi make the jump from juniors to compete at BC Curling Championships

The 2020 BC Curling Championships are underway, and one of the talks… Continue reading

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Most Read