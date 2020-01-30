College of the Rockies students holding health fair

Students will be able to provide information on a wide range of health care topics

Attendees at College of the Rockies’ 2019 Health Promotion Fair were treated to valuable health information from Bachelor of Science in Nursing students. The 2020 Health Promotion Fair will take place on Thursday, February 6 from 12-4 p.m. at the Baker Street Professional Centre. Photo courtesy College of the Rockies.

First year nursing and kineseology students at the College of the Rockies are set to host an annual health fair next week at the Baker Sreet Professional Centre.

The event, which runs from 12-4 p.m. on Feb 6, will feature students on site to provide information on topics ranging from trusting your gut, cannabis education, distracted driving, fall prevention, infection prevetion, vaping, physical literacy and more.

The fair allows students an opportunity to reasearch a specific health topic and share the most up-to-date information in a public setting.

“Through their participation in this Fair, our students are given the opportunity to engage the public in a meaningful way and to hone their teaching and learning skills,” said Heather Hepworth, Dean, Health and Human Services. “The public shows wonderful support for our students through their attendance at this event each year, and they benefit by learning some new and valuable health information.”