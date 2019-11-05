David Wall, President and Chief Executive Officer of College of the Rockies

College of the Rockies searching for new president

After seven years with the post-secondary institution, David Walls is retiring

The College of the Rockies’ Board of Governors has announced the upcoming retirement of David Walls, the COTR President and CEO, effective August 2020.

“After a successful career in post-secondary, and seven years as President and CEO at College of the Rockies, David Walls will be retiring,” said Randall Macnair, Chair, Board of Governors. “On behalf of the Board, I wish to extend my sincerest thanks to David for his dedication and leadership.”

An executive search firm, Leaders International, is working alongside the College of the Rockies Board of Governors Presidential Search Committee to conduct community stakeholder meetings last month, according to a COTR press release.

The search for a new president will be ongoing over the coming months.


