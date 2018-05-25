The College of the Rockies received $130,000 from the province that will go towards the Early Childhood Education Program.

College of the Rockies expands early childhood education

Province funds $130,000 that will double capacity of ECE program

The provincial government is contributing $130,000 towards doubling the College of the Rockies’ early childhood education (ECE) program.

Melanie Mark, the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, made the announcement on Friday afternoon at the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus.

The funding will add an additional 30 seats to the ECE program; 20 spots will be used for a one-year certificate program, and the other 10 spots will be for a two-year diploma program.

“Families deserve access to quality child care that they can afford, and making sure we have enough care providers is a key part in making that happen,” said Mark. “Early childhood education funding for programs, like the one at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook, gives students the skills to succeed in a rewarding career.”

David Walls, the president and CEO of the College of the Rockies, said the funding will help provide resources for childcare in the East Kootenay region.

“This funding will allow us to better meet local demand for early childhoood educators,” said Walls, “ensuring those educators are qualified and able to provide the best possible start for our children.”

