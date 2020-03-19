College of the Rockies adjusting operations in response to COVID-19

The College of the Rockies campus in Cranbrook and around the region remains open, however, heavy restrictions have been put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access is being limited to students and employees only, and programs are transitioning from classroom settings to an alternative delivery, with faculty communicating directly to their students about how that will work.

Some programs, like trades, are still being delivered on campus due to small class sizes allowing for social distancing.

The COTR library will close on Friday, March 20th, but there will be access to online rsources and reference services.

The Spring and Summer Continuing Education programming has been suspended, and all who have registered in advance will be contacted and have course fees refunded. Online continuing education couroses are still available.

The Hair Salon and Class Act Dining Room are closed, while gym access is limited to academic delivery.

The cafeteria is limited to student and employee access, and the setting have been adjusted to allow for appropriate social distancing.

The student residence at the Cranbrook campus remains open, and students living in those units are receiving regular updates.


