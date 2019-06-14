Representatives from the Ktunaxa Nation Council and College of the Rockies signed an MOU on Thursday, June 13, renewing their long-standing partnership. Pictured (l-r): Codie Morigeau, Darlene Trach, David Walls, Heather Hepworth. Photo submitted by College of the Rockies.

College, Ktunaxa sign new agreement building on long-standing partnership

An agreement between the College of the Rockies and the Ktunaxa Nation Council is recognizing and building on a long-standing partnership between the two organizatons.

A new Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Ktunaxa Nation Council building on Thursday, which builds on the Indigenous Education Protocol for Colleges and Institutes signing that took place in July 2015.

“This MOU acknowledges the importance of the collaborative and respectful spirit of our relationship with the Ktunaxa Nation,” said David Walls, the College of the Rockies President and CEO. “It formally renews and strengthens this relationship with acknowledgement of the importance of, and a commitment to, reconciliation and inclusion.”

The MOU was signed by Walls, along with Heather Hepworth, Interim Vice President Academic and Research; Darlene Trach, Ktunaxa Nation Education and Employment Sector Chair; and Codie Morigeau, Director, Ktunaxa Nation Council Education & Employment Sector.

“The Ktunaxa Nation Council and the College of the Rockies have a long and mutually beneficial working relationship,” said Morigeau. “The MOU signals the commitment of both parties to find common understanding as we work together along the path of reconciliation.”

Additional signings will take place in each of the College campus communities in the near future.

