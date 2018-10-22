College hosting open house

COTR throwing open it’s doors to showcase programs for prospective students

The College of the Rockies is inviting the public to come down for it’s annual open house on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Running from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the event, which is designed to give prospective students and parents thte chance to talk to staff and see the facilities, was moved to the fall instead of the usual date in February.

“This event provides an opportunity for potential and current students, as well as their parents and adult learners, to talk to College staff about the many advantages of attending College of the Rockies,” said Jennifer Inglis, College of the Rockies Recruitment Officer. “Our College offers smaller class sizes, a personalized education experience, lower tuition and lots of transfer options. These are just some of the many reasons our students find success in the job market or in the next stage of their academic journey.”

The Open House will feature a wide variety of activities and information, including interactive displays from the Trades, Nursing, and Kinesiology departments that showcase the types of skills students can develop.

“What a lot of residents don’t realize is the College offers the same quality of education that you would receive at a large university, but you can save up to 40 per cent on tuition costs alone,” said College President and CEO, David Walls. “Whatever path our students take – whether they are on their way to further education or looking for training to jump-start a career – they can get an affordable education and the experience they need to succeed.”

Walls points to the new Patterson Hall trades facility as one example of how the College is investing in supporting the trades — an industry which continues to a high demand for skilled workers.

“Skilled tradespeople continue to be in high demand in our region and throughout the province. Our students are learning in the most up-to-date and innovative environment so that they are competitive when they leave here.”

“The success of our university transfer students is another example,” said Walls. “Students transferring from College of the Rockies to a BC university have the highest graduation rates, and among the highest graduating GPAs of any transferring institution in the province.”

The open house will also feature a session specifically for parents at 5:30 p.m.

“The Parent Information Session provides an opportunity for parents and adult learners to chat with our Education Advisors and to ask questions about the College’s programs, services and financial aid options,” said Inglis.

Attendees will have the chance to win a $300 tuition voucher and a $50 College gift card.

