College board elects new board chair, vice chair

Nic Milligan, left, has been elected COTR board chair, while Jared Basil, right, has been elected vice chair. Photos courtesy College of the Rockies.

The College of the Rockies Board of Governors has elected a new chair and vice chair, according to an announcement on Monday, Oct. 3.

Nic Milligan was elected as board chair, while Jared Basil is moving into the role of vice-chair.

“Nic is in his third year of serving on the College Board, including as Vice-Chair over the past year. His commitment to our communities along with his understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead for us at the College, make him a natural fit for the Chair role,” said College President and CEO, Paul Vogt “I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

Milligan, who retired as Manager of Social Responsibility at Teck Resources, was appointed to the COTR board two years ago. A Fernie resident, Milligan is active in the community as a volunteer, and has previously held board member roles with Community Futures East Kootenay, Fernie and District Historical Society and the Sparwood Chamber of Commerce.

Milligan takes over the role of board chair hair from Randal Macnair who will continue to serve on the board for another year.

“I am very pleased to serve on the Board of Governors of College of the Rockies. It is an important institution with a direct positive impact in each community we serve,” said Milligan. “As Chair I hope work closely with the Board and College employees to provide good governance as together, we advance the College’s strategic direction through continued uncertain times. As well, I hope to work with the Board and our excellent staff to advance the institution’s efforts toward reconciliation with those Indigenous communities on whose territory we reside.”

Basil, a Ktunaxa Nation citizen from the community of Yaqan Nukiy (Lower Kootenay), steps into the vice-chair role and is in his third year with the COTR board.

His career spans economic and social sectors with the Ktunaxa Nation Council, formerly chair of the KNC Education and Employment Sector, while also previously serving as an elected official.

Basil was appointed to the COTR board by an Order in Council in July 2020.

Joining Milligan and Basil on the Board are previously appointed members Lainee Eccelston, Anne Glassford, Randal Macnair, Darlene Trach, Amber van Drielen, Sharon Demaine (Education Council Chair), Jenn Smith (CUPE representative).

At the November Board meeting, a new faculty representative will be sworn in following the retirement of Rod Giles, who recently retired after serving on the board for six years. Two student representatives will also be elected in the coming weeks.

College president Paul Vogt sits on the Board as an ex-officio member.