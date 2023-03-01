Coldest Night Of The Year walk freezes hands, warms hearts in Cranbrook

Fundraiser raises more than $40,000 for the “hurting, hungry and homeless”

A crowd of warm-hearted locals braved cold temperatures on Saturday (Feb. 25) for Cranbrook’s Coldest Night Of The Year walk, a fundraiser organized by Community Connections Society to help hungry and homeless populations on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Event director Tesha Head told the Townsman Tuesday that 144 participants, divided into 24 teams, made their way through Cranbrook on two routes that started and ended at the society, located at 209A 16th Ave N.

New to this year’s fundraiser was Tangles the Toque, a light blue mascot who resembles a winter hat.

Donations have so far totaled $46,131, which surpassed the society’s original goal of $30,000. Donations are still ongoing and will be accepted until March. 31.

Head says the money will go towards supporting a variety of causes including supplying the homeless with blankets and tents, helping families in need purchase diapers and formulas and aiding seniors with house repairs.

“There is no limits on it. Our organization offers kids programs right up to seniors – we touch on all populations.”

Participants were able to chose between a 2 or 5 km walk. They were treated to complementary hot chocolate and a meal of soup and buns. Mayor Wayne Price and city councillor Wayne Stetski also made an appearance.

Head says the cold, windy weather provided the participants with an opportunity for personal reflection.

“We want people who are doing the walk to take that time to reflect on the other people who might not have a nice warm house to go home to.”

The 2023 event comes after a forced cancellation last year due to the pandemic. Those who would like to donate to the cause are encouraged to visit cnoy.org/home or participate in the walk next year on Feb. 24, 2023.

