Coal train derailment north of Edgewater under investigation

A number of cars carrying coal derailed north of Edgewater on Oct. 10. Photo courtesy B.C. Government.

17 cars went off the tracks, two more flipped, spilling coal into Columbia River on Oct. 10

A rail line has been reopened north of Edgewater after 17 cars carrying coal derailed off the tracks over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Canadian Pacific Railways confirmed the incident, which occurred near midnight on Oct. 10, and says it is currently under investigation.

None of the crew was injured, according to the company.

Environmental contractors have been retained to conduct water sampling upstream and downstream as an unknown quantity of coal spilled into the Columbia River when two rail cars flipped, according to a report from the provincial government.

Mitigation measures, such as silt fencing, and a containment boom, as well as salvage and clean up operations are ongoing.

The rail line was reopened two days later following the completion of repairs and safety inspections.



