Jeffrey Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane.

Closing submissions underway in murder trial of pair charged with killing Cranbrook couple

Closing submissions are underway in the trial of two men charged with first degree murder of an innocent couple in a rural home near Cranbrook in 2010.

The trial of Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter began in October, 2020, after being delayed six months because of the onset of the pandemic. It was again adjourned until January, 2021, for issues related to Covid-19 concerns, and then delayed again after the defendants came down with the coronavirus.

An email from the BC Prosecution Service said that as the matter is still before the court the BCPS will not be commenting on the case or summarizing the lengthy evidentiary basis for the submissions that [the BCPS] are currently making to the court.

Crown closing submissions were expected to conclude Friday, Dec. 3, and defence submissions were scheduled for four days next week.

At the conclusion of submissions the court will reserve and deliver its verdict sometime in the future.

Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter are accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeffrey Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane, who were killed at a home outside Cranbrook in a horrific case of mistaken identity May 29, 2010.

The property had recently been the residence of Doug Mahon, who had vacated the premises months earlier. Crown closing submissions to the court say that Mahon was the intended target of the killers, and that evidence points to Correia as wanting to kill Mahon as a rival gang member, and having connection to the weapons used in the killing.

Doug Mahon passed away in Cranbrook in July.

Over the years, investigators and agencies within and outside the RCMP tracked down leads, which led to developments allowing for the identification of suspects and an evidence package that was approved for charges by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Colin Correia and Sheldon Hunter were arrested in 2018 separately in Alberta, following a police investigation spanning years into the deaths of MacFarlane, 43 and Taylor, 42. They are both charged with first-degree murder for their alleged role in the deaths.

Previous story
CN looks to reopen tracks in southern B.C. this weekend after second network shutdown
Next story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

Just Posted

Jeffrey Taylor and Leanne MacFarlane.
Closing submissions underway in murder trial of pair charged with killing Cranbrook couple

Pictured is Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary President Melanie Dodgson, First Vice President Odette Rouse and Membership Director Anne Little. Photo courtesy Kate Fox
Odette Rouse’s 40 years with Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary

Brian Pealow (owner of Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer), Danny Turner (owner of Just-A-Mere Organic Farm and Fields Forward board chair), and Tanya Wall (food hub manager) poses in front if the grocery store with the first of a fresh shipment of apple juice. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Apple juice produced at Kootenay regional food hub supplied to Creston grocery store

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has announced that he will step down as BC Liberal Caucus Whip and will endorse Kevin Falcon to be the next BC Liberal Leader. Bulletin file.
MLA Clovechok steps down as BC Liberal Caucus Whip, endorses Kevin Falcon for leadership