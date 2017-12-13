Clinton visits Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Clinton told crowd she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the country’s first gender-balanced cabinet.

Hillary Clinton says she feels ”a tiny bit less” concerned about the United States following the Democratic party’s surprise win in Alabama’s senate race on Monday.

The former presidential candidate is calling the electoral upset a turning point for Americans in pushing for accountability from President Donald Trump, who backed the unsuccessful Republican candidate.

Clinton made the comments while in Vancouver promoting her new book.

She expressed concern about Trump’s impulsive social media habits and pledged to remain part of the debate about the future of the U.S.

Clinton also told a crowd of more than 5,000 people that she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the country’s first gender-balanced cabinet.

Clinton’s memoir, “What Happened,” explores her experience running as the Democrat nominee in the 2016 presidential race and the aftermath of her loss.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Just Posted

Mike Adams named 2017 Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

The conference centre at the Heritage Inn was jam packed with some… Continue reading

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

Concerns raised by Cranbrook Veterinarians following fatally ill dogs

Dog owners are urged to avoid the Cranbrook Community Forest after multiple dogs have fallen ill

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Turkey Drive raises over $53,000

At the Cranbrook Chamber’s luncheon on December 13, they announced the results… Continue reading

Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Mohammadali Darabi, suspect in the Calgary homicide of his roommate, was stopped in Revelstoke

Clinton visit Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Clinton told a crowd of more than 5,000 people that she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

Most Read