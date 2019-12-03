Climate strike set for Friday as part of worldwide movement

Organizer hopes to start a conversation about the impacts and solutions to climate change

A group of citizens concerned about the impacts of climate change will be gathering at Cranbrook city hall on Friday as part of a worldwide movement urging governments to take action.

The Fridays for Future is a global phenomenon inspired by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, with the intent to strike every Friday as a way to raise awareness for climate action.

Sue Cairns was involved with the first climate strike last Friday at Rotary Park as a way to mark a global climate summit in Madrid, Spain, which is running for the next two weeks.

“Today was an opportunity to be counted as a person who is in support of strong climate action and so it wasn’t really an organized event with any speakers, but just a chance to be counted as a concerned individual who wants to see strong action and let our politicians know that we’re out here,” she said.

Another gathering outside city hall is set for Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 12:15 pm

Cairns said that the strikes are about starting a conversation about climate change and working towards action and solutions, such as legally binding greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and more transparent reporting and enforcement of those targets.

“I would really like to see us put our heads together around solutions and ways that we can look at renewable energy,” Cairns said. “It’s an incredibly challenging issue in a rural area that is resource dependent and realize that there’s nothing simple about this conversation at all — it’s incredibly complex and that’s why we need everybody at the table.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane
Next story
White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Just Posted

Climate strike set for Friday as part of worldwide movement

Organizer hopes to start a conversation about the impacts and solutions to climate change

LETTER: Reflections on democracy and community from former Green party candidate

Abra Brynne ran in the 2019 federal election to be Kootenay-Columbia’s MP

Skookumchuck venting odorous gases

If you’ve noticed the atmosphere around the area has been more aromatic… Continue reading

Canada’s foremost spoken word artist returning to KCT

Poet Shane Koyczan back in Cranbrook April 2020

Cranbrook Arts’ “Fourteen Trumpeting Elephants” arrives

Book retells the story of Cranbrook Ed and the Sells Floto Circus Elephants though the vision of local artists

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby From baby to angst-ridden teen, Pamela Paul gives parents all… Continue reading

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Most Read