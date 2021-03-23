Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.

‘Climate change is real,’ says Conservative Kootenay-Columbia MP

Rob Morrison responds to criticism of membership vote removing climate change from policy resolution

A Kootenay Conservative parliamentarian is pushing back against a party membership vote that stripped proposed language from a policy resolution recognizing that climate change is real during an online convention over the weekend.

Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay-Columbia was blunt in acknowledging the reality of climate change.

“Climate change is real. Members of caucus, which are the elected members of parliament — 120 of us — all of us, have all said climate change is real,” Morrison said. “That’s never been a question in our heads.

“…Now, what’s happening with the environment as far as natural changes, is one thing, but what human intervention — that’s what we want to address. That’s where the Conservative Party is developing a climate change program to deal with that.”

The Conservative Party held it’s annual convention over the weekend, hosting policy workshops and presentations online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The membership vote on the climate change resolution, split at 54 per cent to 46 per cent, rejected proposed language included in three underlined paragraphs of the existing policy, which affirmed climate change is real, suggested that highly polluting businesses need to take more responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and be held accountable for results, and advocated for pursuing green technologies.

Morrison said he didn’t know anyone who voted against it and “was as shocked as the media” when it did not pass the membership vote.

While the vote rejected some of the proposed language, the rest of the resolution recognized emissions reduction as a priority, and pitched a program of tax credits to promote environmental solutions in sectors such as transportation and entrepreneurial innovation.

On the Conservative Party’s proposed actions to address climate change, Morrison said he favours taxing heavy emitters with an emissions tax (cap and trade), while also supporting policies that harness and develop the power of solar energy.

“I’ve approached the Conservative Party,” Morrison said. “I believe our action plan should be emission tax; carbon tax has not worked — if it was working, I’d say let’s keep it, it’s not — let’s tax the high emitters, put those tax dollars into research and development so we can start developing green technology.”

Morrison also noted the need for international cooperation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly from developing countries that are industrializing and consume energy from sources that may not be environmentally-friendly.

“The one thing that really doesn’t get mentioned too much is working with the international side on developing and working to reduce emissions worldwide,” he said, “so working with third-world countries that haven’t really done a whole lot that we could really make a big difference going from coal to natural gas to green energy as we move forward.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty police officer denied bail in Nelson
Next story
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
‘Climate change is real,’ says Conservative Kootenay-Columbia MP

Rob Morrison responds to criticism of membership vote removing climate change from policy resolution

Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part VIII

Evan Berry, the City’s Energy Conservationist sits behind the wheel of the City’s first electric vehicle which replaces a 90’s model full-size pickup truck for Public Works. Photo: City of Cranbrook.
City adds first electric vehicle to municipal fleet

The City of Cranbrook has added its very first electric vehicle (EV)… Continue reading

A head-on collision near Yahk on Monday, March 22, claimed the life of a young woman from Creston.
Young woman killed in crash near Yahk

Collision happened early Monday morning, March 22

A logging truck and a train were involved in a collision last week in Canal Flats. The truck driver has been fined for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign. Photo contributed.
Logging truck and train sustain significant damage in Canal Flats collision

Columbia Valley RCMP have issued a fine following an investigation into a… Continue reading

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

The bird was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday (March 23) and waddling out at its stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain

The feathery flyer decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read