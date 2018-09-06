City will pay $3 million for Tembec land: Mayor

Pratt says plan is to lease property to companies to generate revenue, employment.

The City of Cranbrook will pay $3 million for a 100-acre land acquisition from Tembec that was previously announced last week, according to Mayor Lee Pratt.

Under the sale agreement, the payments will be made in three annual $1 million instalments starting in August 2019 and ending in 2021 with no interest charged, Pratt continued.

“During this time, we are going to be leasing properties and we’ve suggested to Tembec that we will share some of that lease revenue with them and those dollars will come off the final payment,” said Pratt, during an interview at City Hall. “So there’s a chance it could be paid off before 2021.”

READ: Cranbrook purchases Tembec land

The deal had been in the works between the City of Cranbrook and Tembec/Rayonier for over two years, with Pratt taking point on the negotiations.

“The plan is, we’re not going to sell the properties; we’re going to divide it up to accommodate interested parties for what they require,” said Pratt, “and then they will lease that land and it will be income to the City of Cranbrook in perpetuity.”

According to the mayor, there are six interested parties who wish to set up opperations on the property.

In those conversations is MGX Minerals, a resource-based company that had been looking to purchase the subject property three years ago.

“They’re still very much in play,” said Pratt, noting that an announcement should be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

Two companies in discussions with the city would be able to create employment immediately, he added.

Plans are also in the works to look at the industrial park traffic flow, as discussions are also underway to locate a truck stop to the area.

A longer-range plan is to design and build a truck route through the middle of the property and link up to Industrial Rd. No.1, Slater Rd. and Cobham Avenue, so that semi truck traffic can bypass the main Cranbrook St.

“So that’ll get the truck traffic off the strip, which will be a big benefit,” Pratt said.

Land availability and housing continue to be two major issues that Pratt runs into when talking with companies about relocating to Cranbrook, he said.

“We’re working diligently at getting both those problems solved and this solves a big problem with the land,” Pratt said. “It’s right in the heart of the city, it’s already zoned industrial and it’s ready for development.

“We control the development of it. It will be tailored to the specific needs of people who need to develop it and want to locate here, so that’s a big bonus.”

Previous story
Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis
Next story
B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Just Posted

City will pay $3 million for Tembec land: Mayor

Pratt says plan is to lease property to companies to generate revenue, employment.

Due to an industrial incident, our press has been shut down until further notice.

Attention, Townsman and Bulletin readers: Due to an industrial incident, our press… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice-Agers get full support of Kootenay Ice ahead of BC 55+ Games

It was announced in March of this year that at the BC… Continue reading

New Sculpture for Idlewild Park

Submitted Cranbrook and District Arts Council is thrilled to announce that Idlewild… Continue reading

Blissett seeking second term on Cranbrook Council

Cranbrook city councillor, Norma Blissett, will seek re-election in the municipal election… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Hall of famer Steve Nash changed game of basketball: high school coach

Ian Hyde-Lay said that he feels lucky to have played a part in the point guard’s journey

B.C. Wildfire Service says smoke still concern despite fewer blazes

About 481 fires were still active in the province on Thursday, down from 550 blazes mid-season

Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing

Nearly 3 million households were left without power by the quake

August’s lost full moon and falling stars

Dan Hicks Despite our fiery summer’s ambient smoke, Subaru’s Night of the… Continue reading

In praise of Canada’s musical spine

Let us pause to reflect on how everyone in the country knows how to play the recorder

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Most Read