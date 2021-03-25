Cranbrook city hall.

City welcomes new events and venues manager

Glen Mikkelsen, formerly with the CN Centre in Prince George, joins Cranbrook’s administration

A new events manager has joined the City of Cranbrook.

Glen Mikkelsen has been named as the new General Manger of Venues and Events coming to the area from Prince George where he was previously with the CN Centre, according to a press release from the city.

Mikkelsen has over 30 years of experience, working with event management such as rodeos, trade shows, skating shows, Broadway-style shows, rock festivals and conferences.

“I look forward to contributing to the community of Cranbrook,” said Mikkelsen, in a press release. “Once the pandemic concludes, we expect people will be keen to again congregate and celebrate, and I am excited to be part of the team to help make that happen. I also am thrilled to be working with the Cranbrook Bucks, as well as sports and entertainment organizations, to help make their events a tremendous success!”

Mikkelsen’s role is an amalgamation of two former positions; facility operations manager, formerly held by Stacy Paulsen, as well as events and marketing manager, previously held by Paul Heywood. Paulsen is now serving as the Director of Recreation and Culture, while Heywood is currently serving as the Building and Bylaw Services Manager.

“Glen will be an integral part of the Recreation and Culture team and will be the key figure in providing events and shows brought into the City for the communities’ enjoyment,” said Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. “Glen will also provide valuable leadership in the day-to-day operations of our recreation facilities as well as direct support to the operations staff in the Recreation and Culture department.”

Additionally, Mikkelsen is also a Certified Venue Executive with the International Association of Venue Managers, and in 2019, was inducted into the Event & Arena Marketing Conference’s Hall of Fame – the first and only Canadian to be given this honour in the EAMC’s 40-year history. He is also a regular contributor to Venue Professional magazine and is writing a book celebrating the anniversary of the Calgary Stampede’s chuckwagon racing, due for release in 2023.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

Just Posted

Cranbrook city hall.
City welcomes new events and venues manager

Glen Mikkelsen, formerly with the CN Centre in Prince George, joins Cranbrook’s administration

Pictured from left to right: Judy Mistal (Food Bank Volunteer), Tracie Rallison (Food Bank Volunteer) and Gerry Oviatt (Food Bank Manager) on Wednesday, March 24. Volunteers and staff are working hard to prepare to move in to the new Food Bank Facility on Industrial Road. The new facility will be open to the public as of April 7. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Cranbrook Food Bank prepares to move in to new facility

The Food Bank will be closed from March 31 to April 6

Cranbrook city hall. File photo.
City approves funding to develop design plan for sewer service to Shadow Mountain

City council has approved $400,000 that will be directed towards designing offsite… Continue reading

Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuate stranded person from the backcountry. Photo courtesy of Kimberley SAR.
Kimberley Search and Rescue successfully evacuates stranded person

At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 24, Kimberley Search and Rescue responded… Continue reading

Two Kimberley Dynamiters, goalie Eric Scherger and defenseman Nick Dobson sign on with the BCHL Junior A Cranbrook Bucks.
Dynamiters Scherger and Dobson sign with Cranbrook Bucks

Two Kimberley Dynamiters, defenseman Nick Dobson and goalie Eric Scherger, have signed… Continue reading

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After a million masks made in its 1st week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

woensdregt column
Being a Church in a Pandemic

Yme Woensdregt Earlier this year, three churches in the lower mainland brought… Continue reading

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Rose Sawka, 91, reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, Jan. 30, 2021. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19: Friends, family allowed to visit B.C. senior homes April 1

Communal dining, outings also allowed with precautions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read