Cranbrook water crew will be working in the area for the next few days

The next phase of Cranbrook’s water flushing project begins May 3 in the highlands area of the city.

Residents living between 2 St. South and 9 St. South and 27 Ave. South and 34 Ave. South may notice cloudy water and lower water pressure in their homes. Discolouration is not a public health concern and residents are advised to run a cold tap until the water turns clear.

