City warns of water hazards as temps rise

Residents should stay off ice, keep distance from water banks

As the season begins to turn into spring with warmer temperatures, the city is beginning regular spring monitoring of local lakes and creeks for flooding hazards.

The city asks residents to stay off ice around local creeks and streams and while water levels have not risen substantially yet, children and animals should keep their distance from water banks.

As flooding risks increase, the city is also warning residents to take proper precautions to prevent risks to homes and properties. Addressing drainage issues and working to prevent problems can save money and headaches down the road.

City staff has created a section on their website dedicated to providing information on flooding risk and prevention and suggestions for minimizing structural damage ranging from simple, inexpensive fixes to more labour-intensive and longer term projects.

