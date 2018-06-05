City warns against leaving dogs in vehicles

The City of Cranbrook and East Kootenay Branch of the SPCA is reminding residents to never leave pets inside vehicles for any reason during hot temperatures.

It can only take a few minutes for dogs to suffer irreperable brain damage or even death if they are locked in a vehicle. If someone sees a dog left in a vehicle, officials ask the public to note the license plate and model information as well as asking local businesses to page the owner to immediately return to their vehicles.

If you believe the animal is in distress, please call the RCMP or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855- 622-7722 as soon as possible.

“BC SPCA branch staff and volunteers cannot enter vehicles,” says Christy King, BC SPCA East Kootenay Branch Manager, “so it is best to call the BC SPCA hotline or the RCMP instead of the Branch. It is illegal for members of the public to break a window to access the vehicle themselves; only RCMP and Special Provincial Constables of the BC SPCA can lawfully enter a vehicle.”

Officials ask that residents take good care of their dog and don’t leave them in a vehicle for any reason.