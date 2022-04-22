Contractors, Public Works installing new pump and motor near Confederation Park on Monday.

City updating water infrastructure near Confederation Park

Contractors, Public Works will be on site Monday, April 25, to install a new pump and motor

Contractors and Public Works staff will be installing a new pump and motor in one of the city’s deep production wells behind Confederation Park ball fields starting on Monday, April 25.

Removal of the old mechanics and installing the new pump and motor will get underway on Monday and Tuesday, with pump and flow testing to occur on Wednesday and Thursday.

Water flushing at the project will be directed into the city’s sanitary sewer main and not into Elizabeth Lake.

The project will not affect water service to nearby homes and businesses, and it also won’t interfere with public access to the ball fields or Elizabeth Lake.

While the city’s primary source of potable drinking water comes from the Phillips Reservoir to the south, the city also has three groundwater wells to supplement water supply to the system in the summer.

The other two deep groundwater wells are located at the Fire Hall on 2nd. St. and on Cobham Ave.

Previous story
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet
Next story
B.C. police probe whether arson attack on home of Ukrainian pastor was a hate crime

Just Posted

Contractors, Public Works installing new pump and motor near Confederation Park on Monday.
City updating water infrastructure near Confederation Park

Tom Renney, CEO for Hockey Canada, announces retirement, will step down effective July 1. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney announces retirement

Interior Health workers have been notified of a potential strike (Submitted)
Possible strike looms over Interior Health, essential service planning underway

A pair of black-necked stilts seen at Duck Lake during the 2021 Bird Festival. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Bird Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this May