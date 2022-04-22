City updating water infrastructure near Confederation Park

Contractors, Public Works will be on site Monday, April 25, to install a new pump and motor

Contractors and Public Works staff will be installing a new pump and motor in one of the city’s deep production wells behind Confederation Park ball fields starting on Monday, April 25.

Removal of the old mechanics and installing the new pump and motor will get underway on Monday and Tuesday, with pump and flow testing to occur on Wednesday and Thursday.

Water flushing at the project will be directed into the city’s sanitary sewer main and not into Elizabeth Lake.

The project will not affect water service to nearby homes and businesses, and it also won’t interfere with public access to the ball fields or Elizabeth Lake.

While the city’s primary source of potable drinking water comes from the Phillips Reservoir to the south, the city also has three groundwater wells to supplement water supply to the system in the summer.

The other two deep groundwater wells are located at the Fire Hall on 2nd. St. and on Cobham Ave.