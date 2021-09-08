A contractor has been hired to trap and relocate a ‘problematic’ beaver in the Idlewild Park wetlands area. Photo courtesy Karen Peters.

A contractor has been hired to trap and relocate a ‘problematic’ beaver in the Idlewild Park wetlands area. Photo courtesy Karen Peters.

City to relocate ‘problematic’ beaver from Idlewild Park wetlands

A ‘problematic’ beaver is set to be relocated from Idlewild Park after causing ecological damage to the area, according to the City of Cranbrook.

The beaver, which first appeared at Idlewild Park several months ago, has chipped away at several trees in the park wetland. Despite mitigation efforts from the city, such as wire fencing, the beaver has still managed to continue damaging ecological values in the area.

The city has hired a local trapper to safely relocate the animal, through use of a floating trap that will be installed over the next few weeks.

Once trapped, the beaver will be relocated to a new home.

Previous story
Fall toxins pets should avoid: BCSPCA
Next story
Air Canada increasing flights at Castlegar airport

Just Posted

A contractor has been hired to trap and relocate a ‘problematic’ beaver in the Idlewild Park wetlands area. Photo courtesy Karen Peters.
City to relocate ‘problematic’ beaver from Idlewild Park wetlands

A Royal Ontario Museum fieldwork crew are seen extracting a shale slab containing a fossil of Titanokorys gainesi in the mountains of Kootenay National Park, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-ROM, Jean-Bernard Caron, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare Kootenay fossil find shines new light on the evolution of bigness

Joseph Creek Village in Cranbrook, one of Golden Life's senior's living residences. Golden Life is taking acute precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep their residents and staff safe. Photo taken from www.goldenlife.ca
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Joseph Creek Village

Significant funding has been awarded to help the City of Cranbrook develop a master tourism plan. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Significant funding awarded for Cranbrook tourism master plan