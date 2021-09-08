City to relocate ‘problematic’ beaver from Idlewild Park wetlands

A contractor has been hired to trap and relocate a ‘problematic’ beaver in the Idlewild Park wetlands area. Photo courtesy Karen Peters.

A ‘problematic’ beaver is set to be relocated from Idlewild Park after causing ecological damage to the area, according to the City of Cranbrook.

The beaver, which first appeared at Idlewild Park several months ago, has chipped away at several trees in the park wetland. Despite mitigation efforts from the city, such as wire fencing, the beaver has still managed to continue damaging ecological values in the area.

The city has hired a local trapper to safely relocate the animal, through use of a floating trap that will be installed over the next few weeks.

Once trapped, the beaver will be relocated to a new home.