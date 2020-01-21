City to co-host climate info session in February

City, environmental organizations invite public for discussions on climate change and action

The City of Cranbrook is partnering with a pair of environmental organizations to host a public forum on climate change at the College of the Rockies in February.

Residents are invited to attend the event, which is being jointly hosted by the city, East Kootenay chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby (CCL) and the Climate Caucus.

It will be held inside the COTR Lecture Theatre on Feb. 11, from 7 – 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

“We are pleased to have been asked to be a part of this exciting discussion around climate change,” said Mike Peabody, the acting mayor for the city. “As a city, we have been active the past seven years in finding ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and undertaking changes to our processes to help conserve energy.”

The event will feature a few different areas of discussion.

The city will present a series of climate mitigation, adaptation and energy conservation projects that have either been completed or are in progress.

Further discussions will include the latest information on how climate is shifting within the Cranbrook area and what future projections look like.

Laura Sacks, who helps coordinate the CCL in the West Kootenays, will lead the main presentation centred around three questions — Must we change? Can we change? Will we change?

“We look forward to this evening for information and community dialogue,” said Sue Cairns, with the East Kootenay chapter of the CCL. “I’m excited to be hosting along with the city who has provided strong leadership. The challenges and opportunities we face require broader participation, which this event will support.”

Sacks, who has a background in hydrology with degrees in geology and environmental sciences, will speak about the global and local impacts to climate change, then transition into a group discussion about climate solutions, with participants invited to share ideas.

“Climate change is a topic often avoided because it can be divisive and depressing,” said Sacks. What many may not be aware of is that many climate solutions are also good for our health and local economy.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Allegations against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou not fraud in Canada: defence
Next story
Trump lauds U.S. economy in Davos, while Thunberg slams elites

Just Posted

City to co-host climate info session in February

City, environmental organizations invite public for discussions on climate change and action

What to do in January? Lots going on in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Pictured above: Kootenay Lately (pictured at SummerSounds last year) kick off the… Continue reading

Fire Hall organizes fundraiser for Cranbrook Community Forest Society

Paul Rodgers The Cranbrook Community Forest Society (CCFS) has found itself with… Continue reading

Province providing addtional funding for ECE bursaries

The provincial government is reallocating $4 million from a federal childcare funding… Continue reading

Cranbrook Chamber calls for Business 2020 Awards nominations

Chris Thom of Dunlop Truck Centres won Business Person of the Year… Continue reading

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

Most Read