Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.

City to close offices, facilities on Sept. 19 to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

The City of Cranbrook is closing offices and facilities on Monday, Sept. 19, to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Non-essential services will be paused throughout the day, however, garbage and recycling will continue to operate as scheduled.

Also, a city council meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 will be moved to the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Cranbrook Public Library.

A public hearing scheduled for Monday regarding 6th St. NW Road Closure and Disposition Bylaw No. 4076, 2022 will be rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 3.

Additionally, local public schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19, as will the College of the Rockies.

Previous story
Crews work to better map perimeter of wildfire raging in northeastern B.C.
Next story
JCI Kootenay to host all candidates forum in Cranbrook

Just Posted

(Black Press photo)
JCI Kootenay to host all candidates forum in Cranbrook

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
City to close offices, facilities on Sept. 19 to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

The Rocky Mountain Rogues of Cranbrook and Kimberley are rugby champions of the B.C. Summer League again, having successfully defended their Saratoga Cup title in Kamloops this weekend past, Sept. 10 and 11. Photo by Trixie Pacis
Rocky Mountain Rogues repeat as Saratoga Cup champs