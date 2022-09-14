City to close offices, facilities on Sept. 19 to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

The City of Cranbrook is closing offices and facilities on Monday, Sept. 19, to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Non-essential services will be paused throughout the day, however, garbage and recycling will continue to operate as scheduled.

Also, a city council meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 will be moved to the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Cranbrook Public Library.

A public hearing scheduled for Monday regarding 6th St. NW Road Closure and Disposition Bylaw No. 4076, 2022 will be rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 3.

Additionally, local public schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 19, as will the College of the Rockies.