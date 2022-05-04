City to begin annual water flushing program this week

Water may be briefly cloudy or discoloured, not a health concern, says City

The City of Cranbrook begins their annual uni-directional water flushing program on Wednesday, May 4, and residents may notice a slight discolouration or cloudiness to their water while the work is taking place.

The City says that any discolouration or cloudiness is not a public health concern, and to simply run your cold water tap until the water runs clear.

The water flushing program begins on the north trunk line, which is located above the Mount Royal neighbourhood. It will begin Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. and the work will likely take all day to complete.

“The annual water main flushing program plays an essential role in addressing many issues within the potable water distribution system,” the City said in a release. “Through a series of planned valve openings and closures, our crew is able to move water in a single direction at high velocities. This high velocity scouring of the water main removes sediment, scale and biofilm, which greatly improves water quality and lowers chlorine demand.”

The program runs until roughly the end of June each year, the City adds.