City to apply for grant in order to purchase two sculptures

City council agreed to apply for grant funding for the Columbia Basin Trust in order to purchase two sculptures currently on display as part of a tempoarary art walk throughout the city.

The intake for the 2020 CBT Public Arts Grant is now open, according to staff, who recommend applying for $28,000 that would go towards purchasing two sculptures — ‘White Sturgeon’ and ‘Re-thinker’ — currently located at the RCMP detachment and the Cranbrook Public Library.

Under the program, the grant funds up to 80 per cent of a project cost. Given the amount that the city is applying for, the remainder translates to $5,600, which would come out of the city’s vibrancy budget.

The two pieces were chosen because they were produced by an artist in the Basin region, which is one of the requirements for grant eligibility.

Both the RCMP and library staff have agreed to keep the sculptures permanently in both locations, should the city successful acquire the grant to purchase them.

The City successfully received the same grant as part of the 2019 intake and awarded an eagle sculpture project to a local artist that will be placed in Harmony Park during the same meeting.

The sculptures in the art walk exhibit are being leased until September, according to staff.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

