City signs fire protection agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town

Five-year deal will use Cranbrook firefighters to protect heritage structures.

The City of Cranbrook has signed a five-year agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town for structural fire protection from Fire and Emergency Services.

The deal was signed on the heels of a previous five-year contract, which has proven to be beneficial to both sides without a major impact on city finances, according to a staff report.

“The Province and the City of Cranbrook recognizes the value of the properties at Fort Steele Heritage Town to be significant,” reads a report prepared by CFES director Wayne Price, “and also recognizes the economic, cultural and historical value to the area. Maintaining a fire suppression agreement makes provision for CFES to respond to an emergency in an effective and timely manner, should a request for service occur.”

In exchange for the service, the province will provide a $5,500 retainer fee in the event of a structural fire emergency in Fort Steele Heritage Town.

