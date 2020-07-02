Kids at the splash pad in Rotary Park in 2015. Barry Coulter photo.

City set to tentatively reopen splash pads

The city has a tentative plan to reopen splash pads as part of a larger strategy to reopen recreational park spaces and facilites over the coming weeks.

The splash pad at Rotary Park will open first on Tuesday, July 14, with the Kinsmen Spray Park to follow on Friday, July 17. Washroom facilities at Rotary Park are currently open daily, but are only cleaned once or twice per day, according to a news release.

Cranbrook city council recently approved a reopening strategy based on input from staff, provincial sport organizations and the Provincial Health Office. The subject of splash pads was unclear at the time as staff was waiting on further guidance from the province.

The city advises that anyone using park spaces practice physical distancing and carry hand sanitizer or wipes. Like playgrounds, there are many touch points that are not cleaned or sanitized.

Just because some amenities are opening up doesn’t mean things are back to normal, warns the city. Wear masks if physical distancing is not possible, keep social circles small, wash hands regularly and stay home if you’re sick.

