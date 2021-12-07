City seeks public input on future of Viking Skate Park

The City of Cranbrook is looking for input on how it might improve the Viking Skate Park, as part of their long-term park planning strategy. (Barry Coulter file photo)

The Viking Skate Park has been a fixture in Cranbrook for many years, and now the City is looking for input on how it might improve the park, as part of their long-term park planning strategy.

New Line Skateparks will be conducting a feasibility and design report, the City explained, with New Line having developed nearly 400 skatepark projects over the past 20 years.

The skate park opened in 2001, a vision of the Cranbrook Youth Park and Skateboard Park Society and the City. Thanks to City funding, business donors and a significant contribution from the Scandinavians of the East Kootenay, the park was born.

Twenty years later, the City is asking for resident feedback to continue to improve the beloved park.

“The skatepark is a very well utilized facility, attracting not just skaters, but also BMX and scooter riders,” said Stacy Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. “During the pandemic, we were reminded just how important it is to have outdoor recreation opportunities available for our youth, so it seemed the perfect time to start thinking ahead to the possibilities for this area. The existing park has fairly advanced features, and we are anticipating some focus toward more entry level elements.”

There is an online survey available, or residents can phone the recreation department (250-489-0220) to arrange a time to pick up a hard copy. The survey closes December 20. 2021.

“Cranbrook’s Viking Skatepark has been an important fixture in the Western Canadian skatepark network for over 20 years – producing some of Canada’s most well-known riders and contributing to the rich history and culture of action sports in the Kootenays,” said Trevor Morgan, Director of Business Development with New Line Skateparks. “We’re honoured with the opportunity to assist in defining a vision for how continued development of the facility will best serve the community in the future.”