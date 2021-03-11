City seeking public input for future of Mount Baker RV Campground

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground? The City is seeking expressions of interest for the future of the site.

What to do with the Mount Baker RV Campground?

The City of Cranbrook is seeking public input for the future use of the campground site through a formal Expressions of Interest process.

The Mount Baker RV Campground will not be open this year following the expiration of a contract with a third-party operator. The site is in dire need of underground and surface infrastructure upgrades and repairs estimated to cost $1.3 million, however, the city receives less than $30,000 annually in fees from the campground’s third-party operator.

Earlier this year, council wrestled with the issue, as significant work is needed for water, sewer, and electrical infrastructure, as well as new site configurations and washrooms. The third-party operator also signaled to the city that they would not be signing a new contract to run the park and council voted to keep the park closed for the 2021 season.

All expressions of interest will be reviewed by city council, which will decide the next steps according to the best overall community benefit, according to a press release. Examples of some considerations include cultural, social, aesthetic or sustainability benefits, vibrancy, job creation, or tax revenue.

Both the Cranbrook Senior’s Centre and Baker Park, a adjacent green space that is flooded in the winter for use as an outdoor rink, are not a part of the review and will remain as is.

While the city is seeking expressions of interest, potential uses for the campground — upon direction by city council or staff — could also be included in a downtown revitalization plan that is currently in the early stages. However, from a technical standpoint, the campground isn’t considered to be in the area typically identified as the downtown core.

Anyone interested in submitting a formal Expression of Interest to the city can download a form on the city website or pick up printed copies at city hall.

Completed forms can be dropped off at city hall or submitted by email to Ron Fraser no later than Thursday, April 15.



