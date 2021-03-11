What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground? The City is seeking expressions of interest for the future of the site.

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground? The City is seeking expressions of interest for the future of the site.

City seeking public input for future of Mount Baker RV Campground

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground

What to do with the Mount Baker RV Campground?

The City of Cranbrook is seeking public input for the future use of the campground site through a formal Expressions of Interest process.

The Mount Baker RV Campground will not be open this year following the expiration of a contract with a third-party operator. The site is in dire need of underground and surface infrastructure upgrades and repairs estimated to cost $1.3 million, however, the city receives less than $30,000 annually in fees from the campground’s third-party operator.

Earlier this year, council wrestled with the issue, as significant work is needed for water, sewer, and electrical infrastructure, as well as new site configurations and washrooms. The third-party operator also signaled to the city that they would not be signing a new contract to run the park and council voted to keep the park closed for the 2021 season.

All expressions of interest will be reviewed by city council, which will decide the next steps according to the best overall community benefit, according to a press release. Examples of some considerations include cultural, social, aesthetic or sustainability benefits, vibrancy, job creation, or tax revenue.

Both the Cranbrook Senior’s Centre and Baker Park, a adjacent green space that is flooded in the winter for use as an outdoor rink, are not a part of the review and will remain as is.

While the city is seeking expressions of interest, potential uses for the campground — upon direction by city council or staff — could also be included in a downtown revitalization plan that is currently in the early stages. However, from a technical standpoint, the campground isn’t considered to be in the area typically identified as the downtown core.

Anyone interested in submitting a formal Expression of Interest to the city can download a form on the city website or pick up printed copies at city hall.

Completed forms can be dropped off at city hall or submitted by email to Ron Fraser no later than Thursday, April 15.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: California maskless passenger coughs on, assaults Uber driver
Next story
Final report: More than $3B paid to 38,000 survivors of residential schools

Just Posted

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021, using this 19-passenger B1900 aircraft. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporally suspending flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna due… Continue reading

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground? The City is seeking expressions of interest for the future of the site.
City seeking public input for future of Mount Baker RV Campground

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground

Bull River lumber camp, circa 1914.
It happened this week in 1914

March 7 - 13: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

More than half of the residents of First Nations communities in British Columbia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but most Indigenous people who live outside of these areas are still waiting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Most B.C. First Nations communities offered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

First Nations Health Authority says over 30,000 vaccinations administered, 54% of residents on reserves

The Pacific Highway border crossing. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. woman, 59, given $6,900 fine for allegedly breaking quarantine rules twice in 2 days

Woman claimed she was exempt from quarantine rules but couldn’t provide proof

Megan Kelso and Cody, 10, are planning to walk from Gibsons to Powell River to raise funds for solar panels on the roof of the Sechelt SPCA animal shelter. (Megan Kelso)
B.C. boy, mom trekking 115 kilometres to bring solar power to Sunshine Coast SPCA shelter

The 115-kilometre trek is estimated to take four days and will involved a ferry ride

The Lifeguard app is designed to help people using drugs get help if they overdose. (Black Press Media files)
‘Lifeguard’ app saves overdosing B.C. man’s life, twice

Phone app gives people who use drugs a ‘chance of survival,’ said BCEHS director Neil Lilley

A Pacific great blue heron preys on a juvenile salmon in Cowichan Bay. A new study out of UBC suggests the birds removed between three and six per cent of the young fish every year from the Salish Sea region. (Photo supplied by Robert Stenseth)
Blue herons identified as a significant predator of B.C.’s juvenile salmon

Surprising UBC findings may actually be beneficial to stability of salmon populations

An empty stretcher in the hallway of a hospital. (Black Press Media files)
British Columbians of colour far more likely to die from COVID-19: StatsCan

Racially diverse neighbourhoods in B.C. report 10x the COVID-19 deaths as predominantly white communities

Some cats live so long in the wild they can’t re-adjust to living with humans, but Handsome seems content coming back to the fed-and-pampered life. (Facebook photo)
Missing Chilliwack cat Handsome found after five years spent living the wild life

It takes a lot of luck for a domesticated cat to make it five years, but Handsome is a survivor

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read