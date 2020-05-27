City seeking feedback through citizen satisfaction survey

The City of Cranbrook is creating a survey to determine resident satisfaction and expectation in regard to services, which will be used to inform the budget process for next year.

It will feature 27 questions aimed at soliciting feedback on community livability, core services, balancing taxes and demographics. The survey will also serve a dual purpose, both to collect citizen input as well as an educational tool to inform residents about the challenges of allocating city funding.

The survey will be available for the month of June, and results will be circulated with council and city department leaders ahead of the fall budget planning sessions.

Typically during the budgeting process, public feedback is encouraged after meetings are held between council and staff or draft plans are produced. The survey intends to collect information ahead of that process which can be used to inform the budgeting discussions, according to a staff report.

The survey is expected to be available on the city’s website and social media channels by June 1.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post
Next story
Council mulls drive-in events following new provincial restrictions

Just Posted

City seeking feedback through citizen satisfaction survey

The City of Cranbrook is creating a survey to determine resident satisfaction… Continue reading

Council approves plan to reopen city offices, some facilities

Cranbrook is eyeing a reopening of city offices and facilities over the… Continue reading

Council mulls drive-in events following new provincial restrictions

A new order from the province’s top doctor banning gatherings of 50… Continue reading

Farm life: lessons learned while working from home

It’s important to slow down, be kind to one another, and enjoy the little moments in life

Cranbrook 2020 property tax notices in the mail

Taxes are due on Thursday, July 2, 2020

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Restorative pole project underway in Edgewood

The pole was made almost 50 years ago to pay respect to local First Nations

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

Chilliwack school board censures trustee Barry Neufeld after controversial Facebook post

Board chair issues statement on censure but little else regarding Facebook post controversy

Most Read