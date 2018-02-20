City replacing water system component

Some neighbourhoods will have water service interrupted; will be on boil water notice once restored.

A significant water system replacement project will require the need to shutdown part of the City of Cranbrook water system overnight Wednesday February 21st.

The following areas will be affected by the shutdown (please see map):

• Mount Royal / Park Royal area

• Industrial Park and surrounding area

• Highlands area

• Shadow Mountain / Wildstone areas

The shutdown will begin at 10:00pm on Wednesday February 21 until 4:00am Thursday February 22. It is important that affected residents turn off your main water valve inside your residence to reduce unneeded demand on the water system by 9:30 pm on Wednesday February 21st. Residents are encouraged to fill a bathtub or other large storage device before the shutoff, so you have water available until the water system is back online.

Once water service is restored, residents directly affected by the shutoff will be under a Boil Water Notice. All water that is used for drinking, bathing and cleaning fruits and vegetables MUST be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

The City of Cranbrook will be working closely with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) to take water samples to ensure there are no signs of risk to the public. Once all samples come back clear, the City, under the authority of IHA will rescind the boil water notice. It is also important that once water service is restored, you run your cold water tap until the water runs clear.

The project being undertaken by Public Works is replacing a component in the City’s pressure reducing station #1 by Idlewild Lake. The shutdown is being done for the safety of our workers.

The City of Cranbrook appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this time. Every effort is being taken in order to minimize the disruption of water service to our residents.