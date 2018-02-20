City replacing water system component

Some neighbourhoods will have water service interrupted; will be on boil water notice once restored.

A significant water system replacement project will require the need to shutdown part of the City of Cranbrook water system overnight Wednesday February 21st.

The following areas will be affected by the shutdown (please see map):

• Mount Royal / Park Royal area

• Industrial Park and surrounding area

• Highlands area

• Shadow Mountain / Wildstone areas

The shutdown will begin at 10:00pm on Wednesday February 21 until 4:00am Thursday February 22. It is important that affected residents turn off your main water valve inside your residence to reduce unneeded demand on the water system by 9:30 pm on Wednesday February 21st. Residents are encouraged to fill a bathtub or other large storage device before the shutoff, so you have water available until the water system is back online.

Once water service is restored, residents directly affected by the shutoff will be under a Boil Water Notice. All water that is used for drinking, bathing and cleaning fruits and vegetables MUST be boiled for a minimum of one minute.

The City of Cranbrook will be working closely with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) to take water samples to ensure there are no signs of risk to the public. Once all samples come back clear, the City, under the authority of IHA will rescind the boil water notice. It is also important that once water service is restored, you run your cold water tap until the water runs clear.

The project being undertaken by Public Works is replacing a component in the City’s pressure reducing station #1 by Idlewild Lake. The shutdown is being done for the safety of our workers.

The City of Cranbrook appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this time. Every effort is being taken in order to minimize the disruption of water service to our residents.

 

Previous story
Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Just Posted

City replacing water system component

Some neighbourhoods will have water service interrupted; will be on boil water notice once restored.

Honouring Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon

Family and friends pay tribute to prominent couple in joint celebration of life.

Radium man running for Tory nomination

Dale Shudra looking to represent federal Conservatives in 2019 election

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Construction begins at Dycar medical cannabis production facility

Facility will create around 200 full-time jobs once up and running

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

Most Read