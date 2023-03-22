The City of Cranbrook has released an Outdoor Patio how-to manual for business and restaurant owners interested in setting up an outdoor patio this spring and summer. Corey Bullock photo

City releases outdoor patio guide to help business owners navigate regulations

As winter melts into spring with warmer weather, the City of Cranbrook is lending some guidance to local businesses interested in setting up an outdoor patio.

That guidance comes in the form of an outdoor patio how-to manual for business owners who want to set up a presence outside of their business or restaurant.

The Patio Guide has all the necessary information from getting the proper permitting to designing the most appropriate patio space. Helping business owners navigate those issues to get patio spaces up and operational help with the city’s downtown revitalization goals, according to a city news release.

“Summer is a time to relax and enjoy the great outdoors, and we’re thrilled to be able to help businesses create amazing patio spaces that will enhance our city’s vibe,” said Darren Brewer, Economic Development Officer for the City of Cranbrook. “We hope that our Patio Guide will inspire more businesses to take advantage of our beautiful weather and create unique and inviting outdoor dining experiences.”

The increased profile for outdoor patios in Cranbrook arose out of the COVID-19 pandemic, as indoor gathering restrictions led to the province creating temporary expanded service areas (TESA), which enabled liquor-licensed businesses to create new or expanded outdoor seating spaces outside of their businesses.

“We’re excited to see how our city will be transformed by the addition of new outdoor dining spaces,” said Mike Matejka, Director of Engineering and Development Services. “And we can’t wait to see the amazing patios that our local businesses will create with the help of our guide.”

Download the Patio Guide on the city website, click on the ‘Building & Business’ menu, and select ‘Patio Guide’.

