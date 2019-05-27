City releases council, staff renumeration figures

Annual disclosure of council, staff renumeration is required by the provincial government

The City of Cranbrook has released an annual list of renumeration for mayor and council, along with salaries exceeding $75,000 as required by provincial law.

For 2018, Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt was paid $58,669 with expenses of $6,388. Councillors Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton, Wes Graham, Mike Peabody and Ron Popoff earned an average of $21,000.

Former Councillor Isaac Hockley was slightly below at $18,215, while Wayne Price, who was recently elected last October, earned $3,800.

Total mayor and council renumeration came out at $189,613, while expenses totalled $29,576.

For city staff, Chief Administrative Officer David Kim was the top-earning official at $276,032, plus $9,195 in expenses.

Wayne Price, who previously served as the Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services before retiring last September and jumping into municipal politics, earned $137,335 as the second highest-earning official.

In all, the city paid out $5.5 million in employee gross earnings for those making over $75,000, and $6.6 million for employee gross earnings below the $75,000 threshold.

The city also paid out $45 million for the provision of goods or services, with the largest payout going to BA Blacktop at $4.7 million. The company was awarded a contract last year to upgrade the road surface and underlying water infrastructure on Cobham Ave.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

