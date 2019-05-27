City releases council, staff renumeration figures

The City of Cranbrook has released an annual list of renumeration for mayor and council, along with salaries exceeding $75,000 as required by provincial law.
For 2018, Cranbrook mayor Lee Pratt was paid $58,669 with expenses of $6,388. Councillors Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton, Wes Graham, Mike Peabody and Ron Popoff earned an average of $21,000.
Former Councillor Isaac Hockley was slightly below at $18,215, while Wayne Price, who was recently elected last October, earned $3,800.
Total mayor and council renumeration came out at $189,613, while expenses totalled $29,576.
For city staff, Chief Administrative Officer David Kim was the top-earning official at $276,032, plus $9,195 in expenses.
Wayne Price, who previously served as the Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services before retiring last September and jumping into municipal politics, earned $137,335 as the second highest-earning official.
In all, the city paid out $5.5 million in employee gross earnings for those making over $75,000, and $6.6 million for employee gross earnings below the $75,000 threshold.
The city also paid out $45 million for the provision of goods or services, with the largest payout going to BA Blacktop at $4.7 million. The company was awarded a contract last year to upgrade the road surface and underlying water infrastructure on Cobham Ave.
trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
