City recognized for work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The City of Cranbrook has been recognized for efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in corporate operations.

Under a program administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and Local Governments for Sustainability Canada (ICLEI), Cranbrook has achieved some milestone steps following a process of preparing ac community and corporate action plan.

Per the Partners for Climate Protection program, Cranbrook has achieved three milestone steps — establishing a baseline greenhouse gas inventory and forecast; setting greenhouse gas reduction targets and developing a local climate action plan.

Five years ago, the city became a member of the Partners for Climate Protection Program, which uses a five-step milestone framework to guide member municipalities in developing and implementing greenhouse gas reduction action plans.

Implementing a local climate action plan and monitoring and reporting results are the fourth and fifth milestone steps, respectively, of the framework.

“At the beginning of 2021, the City had not completed any of the PCP Program milestones,” says Evan Berry, Acting Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook. “Through the process of preparing the community climate action plan and the corporate action plan, and because of the adoption of these plans by council, the City has now been officially recognized for its efforts.”

Made up of a national network of 450 member municipalities, the Partners for Climate Protection Program, which work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives to reduce operational expenses and energy costs while increasing investment in the local economy.

“We will continue to make recommendations that work towards achieving the final PCP Program milestones of implementing the local climate action plan, monitoring and reporting our results,” Berry added.