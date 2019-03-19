City readying for spring melt and potential flooding

Spring has sprung.

With the warmer weather on the way, the city is warning residents to be prepared in the event of flooding from snow melt and elevated local waterways.

The city is stockpiling sandbags to protect roads and underlying infrastructure, and has set up a public sandbag station at the intersection of Borden Rd. and Cobham Ave. at the Public Works yard, where bags and sand will be provided free of charge.

The city is also warning about the condition of local ice surfaces, as skating has now been closed at Idlewild Park. Joseph Creek, Hospital Creek and local waterways could rise from ice and snow melt, which may caused localized flooding.

The city says it will be conducting increased patrols to survey creeks, dams and stormwater infrastructure and touts a culvert dredging program implemented last year.

In addition to flooding, there is also potential for sewer backups due to infiltrating ground water and excessive use of sump pumps connected to city infrastructure. Connecting sump pumps to sanitary sewer drains is not permitted; drainage should occur to an ouside pit or yard if a storm sewer connection is not available.

An overflow bypass pump was installed in a part of Cranbrook that is prone to sewer backups, while several sewer flow monitoring devices are in the process of being added to the infrastructure system to monitor and react to high flows.

If any residents notice any flooding or sewer backup issues, contact the city by calling 311 or using the 311 app.