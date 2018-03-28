City preparing for 2018 infrastructure projects

Council approved the reallocation of carry forward balances from the 2017 Capital Roads program to align it with the 2018 program during a meeting at city hall on Monday.

Costs for road, water, storm and sewer projects in November and December totalled roughly $1.3 million and included 29 payments, four of which added up to just over $1 million.

The carry forward amounts from the four categories adds up to just under $3 million and the budget for the 2018 Capital Roads Program will be reduced by $1.3 million.

In addition, council also agreed to approve using funds collected from Development Cost Charges (DCC) as part of their upcoming project to replace the surface and underlying infrastructure of Cobham Ave.

Council agreed to dipping into a DCC fund to direct $500,000 under an arterial road provision and $450,000 under a Storm Sewer provision.

According to a city report, funds raised from DCC are restrictive because they come with strings attached and can only be used for projects that meet a checklist of conditions.

“DCC charges are charged to a developer when they do a new development and what they are charged for is to cover future expansion or additional load on the existing infrastructure,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “What’s happened is over the years, there’s a pretty good chunk of money in a DCC account that we’ve never accessed.”

For the Cobham Ave. project, the street will be widened to meet an industrial standard, which meets the arterial road provision, while a storm sewer trunk will also be installed, which allows the city to use that portion of funding.

“In the case of Cobham, because we are going to be doing the sewer, which it doesn’t have, and roadway — if we were just doing the roadway it wouldn’t qualify, but because we are upgrading the infrastructure, then we can access the money for that,” said Pratt.

During the same council meeting, city staff also reported that the first tender for the 2018 roads program for 9th St. South reconstruction between 5th and 9th Ave. was awarded to Mackay Contracting.

Project Manager Mike Matejka said the city received five bids, four of which came from companies based in Cranbrook, while the fifth has a regional presence in the Kootenays.

The tender for the Cobham Avenue reconstruction project has also been posted, according to Matejka, as the city is hoping to get underway in April, depending on weather conditions.

Matejka also noted the city successfully landed a $100,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust Climate Adaptation Program which will supplement a budget used for creating a creek flow monitoring network for the city.

That network will be useful for flood response and planning, stormwater infrastructure renewal and upgrades as well as long term drinking water and security.