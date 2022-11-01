City prepares for first blast of wintery weather

Public Works crews will be out and about keeping roads clear as winter looms. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

Winter is coming.

Aside from being an iconic quote from Lord Eddard Stark of Game of Thrones lore, it is also a pending seasonal transition for Cranbrook and the East Kootenay.

With snow in the 24-hour forecast, the City of Cranbrook says Public Works crews will be on standby for snow and ice control if needed.

“All fleet equipment has gone through a rigorous mechanical inspection, and our team has completed their winter maintenance operations training, to ensure we are in the best position to keep the roads safe over the winter months,” reads a press release issued by the city.

While city crews will work keep roads safe and passable for drivers and pedestrians, drivers are asked to increase road awareness of road conditions and winter maintenance vehicles.

Slow down and give city road maintenance vehicles a wide berth to provide enough time and space to stop, if needed.

The city is also reminding residents to clear ice and snow from all sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall event.

The City continues to work in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays (CMHA) to help find volunteers to be part of their Snow Angels program. The program helps identify those who need assistance with snow clearing with volunteers who can do the work for them.

If you are interested in volunteering or getting more information about the program, visit the city’s website at www.cranbrook.ca, and search ‘Winter Road Maintenance’ to find out more or to volunteer.

CMHA Kootenays can also be contacted directly at 250-426-5222 or email reception@cmhakootenays.org.