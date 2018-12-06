City pondering options with old fire truck

What to do with an old fire engine?

That’s the question the City of Cranbrook is trying to answer with an old 1995 Freightliner Fire Engine that is no longer in service after reaching it’s end of life.

According to a staff report, the city does not have the capacity to store the fire engine or utilize it in other municipal operations.

With that in mind, the city is hoping to sell it, which requires council approval for a sale of an asset worth over $10,000.

However, while councillor Ron Popoff is supportive of a potential sale, he said it should go to a worthy cause like a volunteer fire department.

“I’d be more inclined to see that it gets used for noble purposes in its retirement to go to a samller community or a regional volunteer fire office, and if not for those purposes, then it be donated to a service club and find out where it could be used,” Popoff said.

Popoff moved a motion to defer the sale of the truck and give staff a chance to look at some options before bringing the issue back to the council table for the Dec. 10 regular meeting.