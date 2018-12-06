City pondering options with old fire truck

What to do with an old fire engine?

That’s the question the City of Cranbrook is trying to answer with an old 1995 Freightliner Fire Engine that is no longer in service after reaching it’s end of life.

According to a staff report, the city does not have the capacity to store the fire engine or utilize it in other municipal operations.

With that in mind, the city is hoping to sell it, which requires council approval for a sale of an asset worth over $10,000.

However, while councillor Ron Popoff is supportive of a potential sale, he said it should go to a worthy cause like a volunteer fire department.

“I’d be more inclined to see that it gets used for noble purposes in its retirement to go to a samller community or a regional volunteer fire office, and if not for those purposes, then it be donated to a service club and find out where it could be used,” Popoff said.

Popoff moved a motion to defer the sale of the truck and give staff a chance to look at some options before bringing the issue back to the council table for the Dec. 10 regular meeting.

Previous story
Young B.C. father of three killed in workplace accident
Next story
Canadian businesses face retaliatory risk after Huawei arrest: analysts

Just Posted

City pondering options with old fire truck

What to do with an old fire engine? That’s the question the… Continue reading

Student singers gather for 38th Mass Elementary School Choir

The 38th Cranbrook Elementary School Mass Choir was held Wednesday evening at… Continue reading

Kootenay ICE lose in OT to Hurricanes

The Kootenay ICE looked to snap their nine-game losing streak against the… Continue reading

Hornets champions in Lethbridge

The Cranbrook Bantam Hornets won against Lethbridge in overtime to get gold.

Mt. Baker senior boys volleyball finish season fifth

The Wild finished up the season at the Kahunaverse Sports BC Volleyball Championships and placed fifth in the province.

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

Canadian businesses face retaliatory risk after Huawei arrest: analysts

Justice Department says the U.S. is seeking Meng Wanzhou’s extradition, but is not providing further details

New Canada Elite Basketball League partners with Canada Basketball

The league is slated to start in 2019 with teams in Hamilton, St. Catharines, Guelph, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Abbotsford

Women in vulnerable demographics most at risk of domestic homicide, study finds

Of the 476 people slain in a domestic homicide during that time, new report found 76 per cent of them were women or girls

OPEC looks to cut oil production to support falling price

The price of both benchmark U.S. crude and the standard for internationally traded oil fell 22 per cent in November.

Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations

“Vice” topped all contenders Thursday, in nominations announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale.

China demands Canada release Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver

Chinese officials are demanding Canada release Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver over the weekend.

Foreign countries will try to twist Canadian opinion online in 2019, feds warn

The federal cybersecurity centre says foreign countries are very likely to try to advance their agendas in 2019 — a general election year — by manipulating Canadian opinion through malicious online activity.

Interior Health adapting to legalized cannabis

Creating new challenges for IH staff, public health care facilities

Most Read