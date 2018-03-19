City planning new health tax impact

While still in preliminary stages, new tax will increase costs by $39,000 by 2020.

The newly announced Employers Health Tax (EHT) will not have a significant impact on the municipal budget, according to the city’s top administration official.

David Kim told city council that based on the preliminary information available, the overall impact to the budget will be an increase of $39,000 once Medical Services Premiums (MSP) are phased out by the province.

The EHT will come into effect next year, while MSP fees are being phased down to 50 per cent over the next two years before full elimination in 2020.

Currently, the city paid $200,000 for MSP fees in the 2017 fiscal year, but the new EHT that applies to $11.55 million of municipal wages will mean a cost of $234,000.

For 2018, the city is only paying half of the MSP rate and will save $100,000, which will be applied to the 2019 MSP rate, while also paying the first instalment of the EHT.

Based on EHT percentage of 1.95 coupled with wage increases, the city will pay $239,000 in 2020.

“It’s always tough to be reacting,” said Kim, “compared to being proactive, especially since we are on the receiving end of provincial policy. In this case, we heard about a year ago that MSP is phasing out, so we’re very happy that we’ll be able to save some money for our citizens, and now we’re told there will be a new tax.

“So it’s always tough, but it’s not an extremely significant financial implication, so we are trying to adjust that.”

Previous story
B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery
Next story
Spring snow melt uncovers dirty needles in B.C. city

Just Posted

City planning new health tax impact

While still in preliminary stages, new tax will increase costs by $39,000 by 2020.

Cadets learn winter survival techniques

Five Army Cadet Corps in the region get training on building shelters, lighting signal fires.

Kimberley Search and Rescue locates lost skier

On March 17, Kimberley RCMP activated Search and Rescue after receiving a… Continue reading

Mount Baker Senior Girls victorious in eighth annual ‘Wildfire Classic’

Cranbrook firefighters, high school basketball team put on entertaining show on Thursday night

Mount Baker Jazz Bands triumphantly return from Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

The Mount Baker jazz band and vocal jazz band have returned triumphantly… Continue reading

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of March 18th to 24th

Spring snow melt uncovers dirty needles in B.C. city

Vernon residents are upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

Most people in B.C. too ‘lazy,’ ‘apathetic’ to prepare for disasters: poll

Less than half of those surveyed aren’t insured for earthquakes and wildfires

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

B.C. hospitals receive boost for dental surgery

Disabled people needing general anesthetic wait too long, Adrian Dix says

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild on the ropes and Smoke Eaters reeling

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

College Business students win at competition

A team of College of the Rockies Business Management students were big… Continue reading

Most Read