Fernie Memorial Arena. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

City of Fernie responds to WorkSafeBC report

CAO Norm McInnis says City vows to make safety a culture they embody

The City of Fernie has released a statement in response to yesterday’s WorkSafeBC report regarding the fatal ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena.

Look back: WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie arena tragedy

City of Fernie CAO Norm McInnis stated that the City of Fernie still feels the loss of three valuable men, and that they know how essential it is to take worker safety seriously.

“Based on the findings of this and the TSBC (Technical Safety BC) report, we now all have the benefit of hindsight,” said McInnis.

“We now know that mixing coolants, as led to the incident, creates a hazard – something no one in the industry knew before.”

McInnis said the City, “continues to reflect on the learnings of this terrible accident” and that it compels them to think about how to improve.

“While we can’t change what happened, we can do more to look holistically at all aspects of how our city functions in a way to make safety not just a goal we meet but a culture we embody. We want to particularly look at how we improve documentation and internal communications – two areas we agree with WorkSafeBC that could benefit from improvement,” said McInnis.

The CAO said the City of Fernie can commit to doing everything in its power to help other municipalities learn from this.

“We have seen a number of arenas close due to similar coolant containment issues, including in our area and we want to ensure it never happens again,” he said.

“Although we don’t see that the report points out anything specific we could have done to prevent this tragedy, administration and Council will take time to review the report and orders in details to learn from it.”

According to the release, the City has hired a contractor and a new refrigeration system for the Arena, which is being installed in time for the 2018/19 season.

Previous story
Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Just Posted

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Cranbrook purchases Tembec land

City has acquired 100 acres of land formerly owned by Tembec in the industrial park

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Centre 64 roof needs extensive repairs

The Kimberley Arts Council will not be receiving matching grant funds from… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic was arrested after 2016 Creep Catcher sting outside Surrey mall

City of Fernie responds to WorkSafeBC report

CAO Norm McInnis says City vows to make safety a culture they embody

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Most Read