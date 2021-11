Parks crews with Public Works are working on trail improvements at Elizabeth Lake this week. (Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook)

Parks crews with City of Cranbrook Public Works department are working on trail improvements at Elizabeth Lake this week.

The wooden rails that line the trails are being removed and the wood chips are being replaced with crushed gravel, like what users find on the Isadore Canyon trail.

This will make for nicer walking trails and will make it much easier for staff to maintain.