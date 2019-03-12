City of Cranbrook warns of email scam

Residents have been receiving emails claiming a ‘payment’ hasn’t been processed

The City of Cranbrook says that it has been hearing residents are receiveing scam emails claiming to be from the city.

The scam tells recipients that a recent ‘payment’ was not processed.

Those emails are not from the City of Cranbrook, according to Chris Zettel, the Corporate Communications Officer.

If a payment made to the city cannot be processed, residents are notified by a letter through the mail, continued Zettel. The city will not contact residents through email.

Zettel urges residents to be cautious of those types of emails and do not provide personal, banking or credit card information.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
