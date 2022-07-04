City of Cranbrook to receive $180K for Confederation Park revitalization projects

The City of Cranbrook is set to receive more than $180K to enhance Confederation Park, which is the home of the Cranbrook Bandits (pictured) and the Cranbrook Minor Ball Association. (Cranbrook T0wnsman file photo)

Confederation Park in Cranbrook will soon be getting a major facelift thanks to over $180,000 in funding through the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

The $184,750 in funding will allow the City of Cranbrook to improve existing amenities and construct new ones, Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) said in a release. The projects include upgrading trails, creating a parking area and wildlife viewing tower, building a dock and washroom facilities, and installing bilingual signage and wayfinding.

“It has been an important goal in our Strategic Plan to leverage and enhance our community’s natural assets for the recreational benefit of our residents and our visitors,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “This funding will go a long way to enhancing Confederation Park, similar to our work revitalizing Idlewild Park these past few years. I am grateful to the Government of Canada for their support of this important project for the City of Cranbrook.”

This funding comes as many communities begin to welcome back tourists after a tough two years.

The release from PacifiCan explains that shared public spaces are “the heart of communities across Canada” and as they bring people together once again, this funding will help enhance public spaces across the country.

“This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it’s time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. It is providing $500 million over two years for Canada’s regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure.

READ: Cranbrook Council votes to move forward with Shadow Mountain Local Area Service



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter