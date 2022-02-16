City of Cranbrook to begin fire mitigation projects next week

City crews are pictured burning a slash pile in 2020. The City will be starting several wildfire risk reduction projects in different areas of the city, beginning on February 22nd, 2022. (City of Cranbrook file)

The City of Cranbrook is set to start several wildfire reduction projects next week near, with the first one near the El Camino Mobile Home Park on Patterson Road.

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the projects will see a mixture of chainsaw and brush-saw work, resulting in piles of combustible materials in the area. The piles will be burned by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services at a later date.

The City asks that residents stay out of the area while crews perform their jobs.

A property on 9th Street South, across from Idlewild Park, and areas in Royal Park will also see similar work being done over the next few weeks. All of this work will be completed by contracted forestry crews, the City says.

“While these efforts are not intended to eliminate wildfire in these areas, their main objective is to reduce the volume and density of combustible vegetation and provide a reduction in potential fire intensity, should an ignition occur,” the City explained.

The City is conducting this work in partnership with the Province and FireSmart BC.

The City also advises residents with concerns or questions to contact firesmart@cranbrook.ca or visit cranbrook.ca/firesmart.