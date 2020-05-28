The City of Cranbrook is now offering a $50 rebate for successful applicants to the rain barrel program. (City of Cranbrook file)

City of Cranbrook starts rain barrel rebate program

100 people will be eligible for a $50 rebate for installing a rain barrel in their yard

The City of Cranbrook is offering a rebate program for residents to install a rain barrel in their yard in order to help conserve water over the summer months. The rebate program begins on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

In a press release, the City explained that the program offers $50 per household for installing a rain barrel as a means of collecting rainwater from buildings and rooftops.

“Easy to install and usually inexpensive, rain barrels are an excellent way to conserve our drinking water supply,” said the City. “During the peak of summer, when water demand is highest and supply is the lowest, this collected water can be used for outdoor irrigation, reducing the need to use treated water from the tap.”

The City adds that rainwater is naturally soft and free of minerals, making it better for plants and soil. Collecting rainwater with a barrel also reduces the amount of storm water run-off, preventing erosion and preserving creek health.

“By using water supply from a rain barrel, you can help reduce the need to use treated, potable water on your plants and garden, and have your own water supply during times of drought or water restrictions. Since rainwater is not treated, it is non-potable, so this water is not safe to drink or cook with,” says the City.

READ MORE: City of Cranbrook advises residents to protect properties from spring flooding

READ MORE: East Kootenay snow packs still moderately high

The rain barrel rebate program is currently offering 100 rebates at $50 each to begin, with a maximum of one rebate per household. Those who apply for the program are not guaranteed to receive a rebate, as each application will be evaluated and processed on a first come, first serve basis.

To qualify for the rebate, you must be an owner of an existing residential building with a valid occupancy permit located within the municipal boundaries of the City of Cranbrook and connected to the Cranbrook water systems. Only valid applications of ran barrels purchased of rain barrels purchased on or after January 1, 2020.

To apply, go online and download the program application or visit City Hall (which opens to the public on June 1). The original receipt for your rain barrel must be included with your application, along with a photo of the installed rain barrel.

Applications can also be mailed to 40-10th Avenue South, Cranbrook BC V1C 2Mb, or drop it off in the drop box at City Hall. Emailed copies can be sent to sp@cranbrook.ca.

According to the City of Cranbrook’s website, there are specific days and times for residents to water their outdoor spaces. Watering times are from 4a.m. to 11a.m. and 7p.m. to 11p.m. Even numbered properties are to water on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, while odd numbered properties water on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. No one is to water on Wednesdays.

For more information on the rain barrel rebate program and water conservation in Cranbrook visit their website at www.cranbrook.ca.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
