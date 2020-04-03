City of Cranbrook seeks public cooperation with provincial COVID-19 mandates

City Bylaw will be monitoring, educating public around orders set by the province

The City of Cranbrook says they are monitoring and educating those who are not following British Columbia’s provincial orders around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release from April 3, the City explained that Bylaw Services are working closely with the province to support the compliance and enforcement of a variety of orders put in place the the Provincial Health Officer (PHO).

Recent guidelines issued by the PHO under the Public Health Act provide direction around warnings, public education and fines and the City is asking residents to continue following these orders put out by the province.

“We know many people have had to adjust their lifestyles throughout this crisis, and I thank everyone for all of their efforts so far,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “I ask that you continue to adhere to the recommendations of the Public Health Officer. Please cooperate wherever you can and let’s get through this together.”

The BC Government website has extensive information on COVID-19 available for the public including orders put in place by the PHO.

Some of those orders include, but aren’t limited to, the following:

– Social distancing; ensuring that the public is not gathering in large groups

– Travellers returning to Canada must self-isolate upon return. Go directly home from your destination.

– Order to owners and operators of food and drink establishments; limiting all restaurants to take out and delivery only, those with liquor only licenses are ordered to close until further notice

– Oral order to personal service establishments; barber shops, salons, gyms, tattoo parlours etc. are ordered to close until further notice

– Farmers’ Markets are only permitted to sell food at events

The City will be monitoring areas and facilities closed to the public, while providing information, advice and warnings, if necessary, to residents and businesses not following the PHO orders. Local staff have the ability to report public health contraventions to the health authorities for further action, says the City.

“The spirit of our role here is to provide an added layer of awareness and protection for our citizens by reinforcing the PHO’s message in-the-field to every person and every business, but more importantly to those who think they may be exempt from these conditions,” said Tony Luce, Manager of Building and Bylaw Services. “Now, more than ever, we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and everyone around us by following the rules within these mandates to help combat this war against COVID-19. Everyone’s cooperation is extremely important.”

Ron Fraser, Interim Chief Administrative Officer for the City, says that the City is taking the COVID-19 pandemic ‘very seriously’.

“City forces are available to help Interior Health with monitoring and education related to restrictions on activities, such as social distancing. The collective purpose of this is to help preserve the health and safety of Cranbrook residents,” said Fraser.

To find up-to-date information from the City of Cranbrook on COVID-19, visit their website.



