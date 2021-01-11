City of Cranbrook reminds residents to renew dog licenses

The City asks that residents wait until their renewal notices arrive in the mail

The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents that renewal notices for dog licenses are expected to arrive in the mail this week (Jan 11 to 16, 2021). Licenses are mandatory and ensure that if a dog is lost, Bylaw Officers can quickly reunite the dog with their owners. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents that renewal notices for dog licenses are expected to arrive in the mail this week.

Dog licenses are valid for the calendar year (January 1 to December 31), the City said in a press release, and the City asks that dog owners wait until their renewal notices arrive before visiting City Hall to renew the license.

Fees for a sterile dog are $40, and the fee for an intact dog is $60. If you renew your license before February 26, there is a $25 discount.

Those who wish not to visit City Hall in person due to COVID-19 restrictions can call to renew over the phone with their credit card. The tag will then be mailed to you.

The City says that there is a 2.4 per cent convenience fee included in the cost for credit card payments.

“Any dogs who are over two months of age must have a valid license,” said the City. “It is important for all dogs in the City to have a license, as it greatly improves the ability of bylaw officers to quickly reunite you and your dog.”



