City of Cranbrook reminds residents of proper curb-side recycling procedures

Recycling carts need to be placed curb-side properly, not over-filled, City says

Pictured is an example of the text message that will be sent to your phone when you sign up for curb-side garbage and recycling pickup reminders. You can sign up by downloading the City of Cranbrook 311 app on your phone. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents of recycling cart rules, as the City marks its six-month anniversary of the new recycling cart program.

The City says that in order to keep collection services running smoothly, it’s important that residents place their carts in the proper area. It’s also advised to avoid over-filling bins.

“Proper cart placement is crucial for the mechanized trucks to be able to collect your recycling every two weeks,” the City said in a release. “Roll your cart to the street with the wheels against the curb if there is one, or just off the road, on the shoulder or at the end of your driveway. Face your cart with the arrows on the cart lid pointing to the street, with the lid completely closed. Overflowing carts will not be collected as material will spill onto the street when it’s being emptied.”

It’s also important to keep your driveways and sidewalks clear of snow during the winter months in order to ensure safe collection.

“Please don’t place your cart on top of windrows or snow piles,” the City asks. “Ensure to space your cart at least one metre (3.2 feet) away from any other obstacle (parked cars, poles, fire hydrants, etc.).”

The City has a curb-side recycling and garbage reminder system, where residents can get notifications sent to their phones or emails reminding of weekly pickup.

To sign up for the notifications, visit the City website at www.cranbrook.ca/recycling, or download the City of Cranbrook 311 app on your smartphone.

There are several items that are not accepted in City recycling carts including, but not limited to, books, food and yard waste, plastic bags and overwrap, glass, or other waste.

Some items that are accepted include newspapers, magazines, cardboard boxes, paper bags and household paper, plastic bottles and jugs, cartons for soup and dairy and metal cans.

According to Recycle BC, it’s also important to rinse or wash items before they are placed in your bin.

“A stubborn bean or a splash of sauce in the wall of a can is okay, but if you could make another sandwich with the peanut butter or mayonnaise left in the jar, please empty the container before adding it to your recycling,” says Recycle BC. “It’s wasteful and can cause problems further down the recycling line.”

For a full list of acceptable curb-side recycling items, visit the City website linked above and navigate to the ‘What Goes Where’ pdf.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.